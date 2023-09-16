The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-0) visit the Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) at Kyle Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Texas A&M ranks 98th in scoring defense this season (29 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 42.5 points per game. While UL Monroe's offense has been sputtering, ranking 20th-worst with 20.5 points per game, its defense ranks 24th-best with just 13.5 points surrendered per contest.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

Texas A&M UL Monroe 422 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.5 (103rd) 336.5 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297 (35th) 115.5 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 246 (7th) 306.5 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.5 (130th) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (3rd)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has been a dual threat for Texas A&M so far this season. He has 572 passing yards, completing 64.5% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 51 yards (25.5 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

Amari Daniels has 113 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Evan Stewart has hauled in 19 catches for 257 yards (128.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Noah Thomas has caught 10 passes for 112 yards (56 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Ainias Smith has been the target of nine passes and compiled six receptions for 67 yards, an average of 33.5 yards per contest.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Hunter Herring has compiled 121 yards (60.5 yards per game) while completing 53.3% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass this season. He's also run for 68 yards .

The team's top rusher, Hunter Smith, has carried the ball 20 times for 204 yards (102 per game) with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Woullard has compiled 169 yards on 24 carries.

Tyrone Howell paces his squad with 132 receiving yards on 13 catches with one touchdown.

Nyny Davis has recorded 25 receiving yards (12.5 yards per game) on five receptions.

Justin Kimber has racked up 17 reciving yards (8.5 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas A&M or UL Monroe gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.