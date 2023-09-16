The Texas State Bobcats (1-1) play an FCS opponent, the Jackson State Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State is averaging 27.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 79th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 81st, allowing 25.5 points per game. Jackson State's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FCS with 186 total yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 267.3 total yards per game, which ranks 96th.

Below in this story, we provide all the info you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas State vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Texas State vs. Jackson State Key Statistics

Texas State Jackson State 341.5 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.3 (35th) 448 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 186 (35th) 87 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 70 (109th) 254.5 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.3 (55th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has 509 pass yards for Texas State, completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns this season.

The team's top rusher, Ismail Mahdi, has carried the ball 12 times for 106 yards (53 per game), scoring one time.

This season, Calvin Hill has carried the ball 25 times for 70 yards (35 per game).

Kole Wilson's team-high 134 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of 11 targets).

Joey Hobert has caught seven passes while averaging 55.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Ashtyn Hawkins has a total of 99 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight passes.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has compiled 443 yards (147.7 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season.

Irvin Mulligan is his team's leading rusher with 29 carries for 186 yards, or 62 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Zy McDonald has run for 45 yards across 10 carries.

Rico Powers Jr.'s 214 receiving yards (71.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has eight catches on eight targets with one touchdown.

Isaiah Spencer has put together an 89-yard season so far. He's caught nine passes on nine targets.

Andre Hunt's four targets have resulted in four catches for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas State or Jackson State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.