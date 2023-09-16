UAC Games Today: How to Watch UAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 3 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can see all nine games involving teams from the UAC.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
UAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Central Arkansas Bears at North Dakota State Bison
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Utah Tech Trailblazers at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Carolina Catamounts at Eastern Kentucky Colonels
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Northwestern State Demons
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tarleton State Texans at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Austin Peay Governors
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Alabama Lions at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Incarnate Word Cardinals at Abilene Christian Wildcats
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Utah Thunderbirds at UC Davis Aggies
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.