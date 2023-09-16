The Pittsburgh Panthers should come out on top in their matchup versus the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Pittsburgh (-10.8) 50.5 Pittsburgh 31, West Virginia 20

Week 3 Predictions

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The Mountaineers have one win against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

Pittsburgh Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers went 6-7-0 ATS last year.

Last season, eight Panthers games hit the over.

Mountaineers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 35.5 27.5 56.0 17.0 15.0 38.0 Pittsburgh 33.0 17.0 33.0 17.0 -- --

