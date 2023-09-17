According to our computer model, the Dallas Cowboys will beat the New York Jets when they square off at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 17 (at 4:25 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Cowboys surged on both sides of the ball last season, ranking fourth-best in scoring offense (27.5 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (20.1 points allowed per game). The Jets owned the 25th-ranked offense last season (318.2 yards per game), and they were even more effective defensively, ranking fourth-best with just 311.1 yards allowed per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-8.5) Toss Up (38.5) Cowboys 32, Jets 7

Cowboys Betting Info

The Cowboys have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

Dallas put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Cowboys covered the spread twice when favored by 8.5 points or more last season (in four opportunities).

Dallas games hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

The point total average for Cowboys games last season was 44.2, 5.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Jets Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 22.2% chance of a victory for the Jets.

New York compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Jets covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in two of two chances last season.

A total of five of New York games last year went over the point total.

Last season, Jets games resulted in an average scoring total of 41.6, which is 3.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cowboys vs. Jets 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 27.5 20.1 30 19.7 24.6 20.6 New York 17.4 18.6 18.6 19.5 16.3 17.8

