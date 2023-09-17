The New York Jets (1-0) visit the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Before the Cowboys meet the Jets, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Cowboys vs. Jets Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • City: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Cowboys 9 38.5 -450 +350

Cowboys vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

  • The Cowboys' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 38.5 points 12 times.
  • Dallas had an average total of 44.2 in its contests last season, 5.7 more points than the over/under for this game.
  • The Cowboys were 9-7-0 against the spread last year.
  • The Cowboys won 75% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-3).
  • Dallas won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter.

New York Jets

  • The Jets played seven games last season that went over 38.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for New York's matchups last year was 41.6, 3.1 more points than this game's point total.
  • Jets posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last year.
  • Last season, the Jets were the underdog 12 times and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.
  • New York entered one game last season as the underdog by +350 or more and won each of those games.

Cowboys vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total
Cowboys 27.5 3 20.1 6 44.2 12
Jets 17.4 29 18.6 4 41.6 7
Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44.2 45.2 43.1
Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26.7 23.7
ATS Record 9-7-0 6-3-0 3-4-0
Over/Under Record 9-8-0 5-4-0 4-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 9-3 7-0 2-3
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-1 2-1

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 41.6 42.5 40.7
Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 24.1 22.8
ATS Record 8-9-0 3-5-0 5-4-0
Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-6-0 3-6-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-2 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 5-7 2-3 3-4

