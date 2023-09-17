MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, September 17
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Sunday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Sonny Gray toeing the rubber for the Twins, and Dylan Cease getting the call for the White Sox.
Read on to find the likely starters for every contest on the schedule for September 17.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Yankees at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-5) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Colin Selby (2-1) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.
|NYY: Rodon
|PIT: Selby
|11 (51.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (18.2 IP)
|6.14
|ERA
|8.20
|8.8
|K/9
|13.0
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Pirates
- NYY Odds to Win: -120
- PIT Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Pirates
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zack Littell (3-6) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (12-5) for the game between the teams on Sunday.
|TB: Littell
|BAL: Kremer
|25 (78.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (159 IP)
|4.25
|ERA
|4.25
|7.4
|K/9
|8.0
For a full breakdown of the Littell vs Kremer matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Rays at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -120
- TB Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Orioles
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (9-9) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will look to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3) when the clubs play Sunday.
|BOS: Pivetta
|TOR: Ryu
|35 (122.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (40 IP)
|4.56
|ERA
|2.93
|11.8
|K/9
|7.4
For a full report of the Pivetta vs Ryu matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -140
- BOS Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Max Scherzer (13-6) to the hill as they face the Guardians, who will give the start to Gavin Williams (2-5) when the teams meet Sunday.
|TEX: Scherzer
|CLE: Williams
|27 (152.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (76 IP)
|3.77
|ERA
|3.43
|10.3
|K/9
|8.8
Live Stream Rangers at Guardians
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (14-11) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will counter with Jesus Luzardo (9-9) when the clubs play Sunday.
|ATL: Morton
|MIA: Luzardo
|28 (157.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (160.1 IP)
|3.42
|ERA
|3.99
|10.1
|K/9
|10.4
For a full breakdown of the Morton vs Luzardo matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Braves at Marlins
- ATL Odds to Win: -140
- MIA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Marlins
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (4-4) to the hill as they play the Mets, who will hand the ball to Jose Quintana (2-5) when the teams play Sunday.
|CIN: Williamson
|NYM: Quintana
|20 (102.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (59 IP)
|4.38
|ERA
|3.05
|8.0
|K/9
|6.6
For a full breakdown of the Williamson vs Quintana matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Reds at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -135
- CIN Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Mets
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: WPIX (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Gray (7-7) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will look to Cease (7-7) for the game between the teams on Sunday.
|MIN: Gray
|CHW: Cease
|29 (167 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (159 IP)
|2.91
|ERA
|4.92
|8.9
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Twins at White Sox
- MIN Odds to Win: -160
- CHW Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (10-13) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Brandon Woodruff (5-1) when the clubs meet on Sunday.
|WSH: Corbin
|MIL: Woodruff
|29 (165 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (56 IP)
|5.18
|ERA
|1.93
|6.5
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -275
- WSH Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (11-10) to the hill as they take on the Royals, who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (4-16) when the clubs play Sunday.
|HOU: Valdez
|KC: Lyles
|28 (181.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (160.2 IP)
|3.32
|ERA
|6.27
|8.8
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Astros at Royals
- HOU Odds to Win: -250
- KC Odds to Win: +190
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (15-5) to the mound as they face the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Dakota Hudson (6-2) when the teams meet Sunday.
|PHI: Walker
|STL: Hudson
|28 (152.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (65.1 IP)
|4.36
|ERA
|5.10
|7.5
|K/9
|5.1
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Cardinals
- PHI Odds to Win: -130
- STL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Sean Manaea (5-6) to the hill as they take on the Rockies, who will give the start to Chris Flexen (1-7) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|SF: Manaea
|COL: Flexen
|34 (99.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (86 IP)
|4.80
|ERA
|7.22
|10.4
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Giants at Rockies
- SF Odds to Win: -160
- COL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream Giants at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Miguel Diaz (0-0) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will counter with Reid Detmers (3-10) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.
|DET: Diaz
|LAA: Detmers
|6 (5.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (137.2 IP)
|0.00
|ERA
|4.84
|12.7
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Angels
- DET Odds to Win: -145
- LAA Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Angels
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Nick Martinez (5-4) to the mound as they take on the Athletics on Sunday.
|SD: Martínez
|OAK: TBD
|60 (98.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|3.84
|ERA
|-
|8.2
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Padres at Athletics
- SD Odds to Win: -160
- OAK Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-1) to the bump as they take on the Mariners, who will give the start to Logan Gilbert (13-5) when the teams face off Sunday.
|LAD: Sheehan
|SEA: Gilbert
|11 (49.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (174 IP)
|5.44
|ERA
|3.62
|8.2
|K/9
|9.1
Live Stream Dodgers at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (3-0) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Ryne Nelson (7-8) when the clubs play on Sunday.
|CHC: Wicks
|ARI: Nelson
|4 (22.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (135 IP)
|1.99
|ERA
|5.53
|6.0
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Diamondbacks
- CHC Odds to Win: -115
- ARI Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
