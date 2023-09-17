Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (82-66) and Cleveland Guardians (71-78) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on September 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams (2-5) to the mound, while Max Scherzer (13-6) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 3-1.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 8-2-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups.

The Rangers have won in 21, or 47.7%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Texas has come away with a win 10 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Texas is No. 3 in MLB, scoring 5.5 runs per game (816 total runs).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Rangers Schedule