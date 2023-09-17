Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take the field on Sunday at Progressive Field against Gavin Williams, who is the named starter for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch will be at 1:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 209 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Texas is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .266 team batting average.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 816.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Texas strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Texas has pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of 1.272 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Scherzer (13-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

In 27 starts, Scherzer has pitched through or past the fifth inning 22 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has made 27 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays W 10-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians - Away Max Scherzer Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners - Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert

