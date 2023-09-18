As of September 18, the Dallas Cowboys' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+800) make them third-best in the league.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +105

+105 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Cowboys games went over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

Dallas put up 354.9 yards per game on offense last season (11th in ), and it ranked 12th defensively with 330.2 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Cowboys were 8-1 at home and 4-4 on the road.

As the underdog in the game, Dallas was 3-2. When favored, the Cowboys went 8-3.

The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.

Cowboys Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Pollard also had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three TDs.

Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and accumulated 182 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In 13 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

On defense last year, Micah Parsons helped lead the charge with 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +8000 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +8000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +100000 4 October 1 Patriots - +10000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +700 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +8000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +15000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +5000 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +1400 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

