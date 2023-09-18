The Boston Red Sox (74-76) hope to break their four-game losing run against the Texas Rangers (82-67), at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (9-11) for the Rangers and Kutter Crawford (6-7) for the Red Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (9-11, 3.47 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.18 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers' Montgomery (9-11) will make his 30th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 3.47 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .251.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 29 starts this season.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.18 ERA and 114 strikeouts over 112 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.

Crawford is looking to record his third quality start of the year.

Crawford will look to pick up his 11th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging four innings per appearance.

In seven of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Kutter Crawford vs. Rangers

He will face off against a Rangers offense that is hitting .266 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .454 (third in the league) with 209 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).

Crawford has pitched four innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Rangers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.