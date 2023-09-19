Texas High School Football Live Streams in Gillespie County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Gillespie County, Texas this week? We have the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gillespie County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
The Atonement Academy at Heritage School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 19
- Location: Fredericksburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sonora High School at Harper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Harper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.