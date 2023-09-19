Tuesday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (82-68) taking on the Boston Red Sox (75-76) at 8:05 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (5-9) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 3-3.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 99 times and won 57, or 57.6%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 29 of its 47 games, or 61.7%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 820 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule