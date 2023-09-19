Boston Red Sox (75-76) will take on the Texas Rangers (82-68) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, September 19 at 8:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The Red Sox are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rangers (-160). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 2.96 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (5-9, 4.94 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're looking to wager on the Rangers and Red Sox game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-160) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.25 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Corey Seager get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 99 games this season and won 57 (57.6%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 29-18 (winning 61.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (48.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious eight times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd Win AL West +550 - 3rd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.