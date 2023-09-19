Wings vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Wings and the Atlanta Dream will match up in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Dream matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Wings vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wings (-6.5)
|170.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Wings (-6.5)
|170.5
|-333
|+210
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Wings vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Wings are 22-18-0 ATS this season.
- The Dream have compiled a 19-19-0 record against the spread this year.
- Dallas has been favored by 6.5 points or more 13 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those contests.
- Atlanta has been an underdog by 6.5 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over 24 out of 40 times this season.
- In the Dream's 40 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.