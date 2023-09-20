Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (83-68) and Boston Red Sox (75-77) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:05 PM ET on September 20.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (8-8, 3.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (12-9, 3.71 ERA).

Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 100 times this season and won 58, or 58%, of those games.
  • Texas has a record of 44-30, a 59.5% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
  • Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 826 total runs this season.
  • The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 15 @ Guardians L 12-3 Jon Gray vs Lucas Giolito
September 16 @ Guardians L 2-1 Dane Dunning vs Tanner Bibee
September 17 @ Guardians L 9-2 Cody Bradford vs Gavin Williams
September 18 Red Sox L 4-2 Jordan Montgomery vs Kutter Crawford
September 19 Red Sox W 6-4 Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
September 20 Red Sox - Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
September 22 Mariners - Dane Dunning vs Bryce Miller
September 23 Mariners - TBA vs Logan Gilbert
September 24 Mariners - Jordan Montgomery vs Bryan Woo
September 25 @ Angels - Nathan Eovaldi vs TBA
September 26 @ Angels - Jon Gray vs Griffin Canning

