Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Dallas County, Texas this week? We've got the information.
Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sunset High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at North Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W H Adamson High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Molina High School at R L Turner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at Bryan Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Timberview High School at Newman Smith High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Highlands High School at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Temple, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nimitz High School at Pearce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmer High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Prairie High School at Arlington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesquite High School at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekview High School at Lake Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Corinth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at St Pius X High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ranchview High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaVega High School - Waco at Franklin D Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodrow Wilson at Emmett J Conrad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H Grady Spruce High School at Justin F Kimball School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L G Pinkston High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
