In Fort Bend County, Texas, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Ridge Point High School at Dulles High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 20
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fulshear High School at Terry High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Rosenberg, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Austin High School - Fort Bend at Elkins High School - Fort Bend

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friendswood High School at Foster High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Rosenberg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stafford High School at Needville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Needville, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 25
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bush High School - Fort Bend at Hightower High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg at Rudder High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Travis High School - Fort Bend at George Ranch High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 23
    • Location: Richmond, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 20
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

