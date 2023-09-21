It's Week 3 of the NFL season, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding QBs -- you're in luck!

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 3

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game
Kirk Cousins Vikings 45.1 22.6 44 1.5
Jordan Love Packers 43.3 21.7 26 2.5
Justin Herbert Chargers 43.1 21.6 37 3
Russell Wilson Broncos 41.1 20.6 33 3.5
Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 40.7 20.4 40 6.5
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 39.4 19.7 37.5 4.5
Anthony Richardson Colts 38.6 19.3 23.5 6.5
Mac Jones Patriots 37.8 18.9 48 3.5
Jalen Hurts Eagles 37.7 18.9 28 10.5
Jared Goff Lions 36.9 18.5 35 2.5
Sam Howell Commanders 36.5 18.3 35 2
Daniel Jones Giants 35.2 17.6 32.5 11
Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 34.4 17.2 34 7
Josh Allen Bills 32.7 16.4 39 4.5
Deshaun Watson Browns 32.3 16.2 34.5 5.5
C.J. Stroud Texans 32.2 16.1 45.5 3.5
Geno Smith Seahawks 32.2 16.1 33.5 2
Brock Purdy 49ers 31.5 15.8 27 3
Desmond Ridder Falcons 30.3 15.2 25 5.5
Lamar Jackson Ravens 29.5 14.8 27.5 9
Justin Fields Bears 29.2 14.6 33 6.5
Matthew Stafford Rams 28.5 14.3 46.5 3.5
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 26.9 13.5 36.5 6
Joshua Dobbs Cardinals 26.2 13.1 30.5 3
Dak Prescott Cowboys 25.9 13 31 3.5

This Week's Games

Date/Time TV
New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ET, Thursday, September 21 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New England Patriots at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:15 PM ET, Monday, September 25 ABC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM ET, Monday, September 25 ESPN | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

