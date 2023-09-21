Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Smith County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
McKinney North High School at Tyler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Arp High School at West Rusk High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: New London, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesquite High School at Tyler Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgewood High School at Winona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Winona, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
