If you are trying to find information on the best bets in Sun Belt play in Week 4, or creating a parlay bet, our computer model is here to help. It favors betting on the over/under in the Appalachian State vs. Wyoming matchup, and picking Nevada (+17.5) over Texas State against the spread. Find more insights on those college football games by scrolling down.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all Sun Belt games with BetMGM!

Best Week 4 Sun Belt Spread Bets

Pick: Nevada +17.5 vs. Texas State

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas State Bobcats

Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas State Bobcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Nevada by 0.5 points

Nevada by 0.5 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Utah State +6.5 vs. James Madison

Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Utah State Aggies

James Madison Dukes at Utah State Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah State by 10.5 points

Utah State by 10.5 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Western Kentucky +3.5 vs. Troy

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 9.1 points

Western Kentucky by 9.1 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Make your Sun Belt spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 4 Sun Belt Total Bets

Over 42.5 - Appalachian State vs. Wyoming

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at Wyoming Cowboys

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Wyoming Cowboys Projected Total: 63.5 points

63.5 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 62.5 - Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Georgia State Panthers at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Projected Total: 48.8 points

48.8 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 21

September 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 59.5 - Buffalo vs. Louisiana

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Buffalo Bulls at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Projected Total: 67.0 points

67.0 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 4 Sun Belt Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G James Madison 3-0 (1-0 Sun Belt) 30.0 / 17.3 373.7 / 307.7 Georgia State 3-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 39.3 / 24.7 462.0 / 400.7 Marshall 2-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 26.0 / 15.0 402.5 / 284.5 Coastal Carolina 2-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 36.3 / 16.7 419.7 / 385.7 South Alabama 2-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 28.3 / 20.3 389.7 / 352.0 UL Monroe 2-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 14.7 / 24.7 301.7 / 383.7 Texas State 2-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 44.0 / 28.3 455.7 / 432.0 Appalachian State 2-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 40.7 / 30.7 451.0 / 375.7 Georgia Southern 2-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 32.3 / 23.3 463.3 / 380.0 Louisiana 2-1 (0-1 Sun Belt) 36.7 / 24.0 466.7 / 321.7 Old Dominion 1-2 (1-0 Sun Belt) 26.3 / 31.3 329.0 / 411.7 Southern Miss 1-2 (0-0 Sun Belt) 18.7 / 33.7 300.3 / 364.7 Arkansas State 1-2 (0-0 Sun Belt) 11.3 / 39.0 307.7 / 447.3 Troy 1-2 (0-1 Sun Belt) 25.0 / 29.3 382.0 / 309.0

Watch Sun Belt games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.