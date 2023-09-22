Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bee County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Bee County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Bee County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Three Rivers High School at Skidmore-Tynan High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Skidmore, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
