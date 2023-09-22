Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Brown County, Texas, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Brown County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Zephyr High School at Robert Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Blanket High School at Moran High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 23
- Location: Moran, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
