Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Franklin County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Other Games in Texas This Week
Franklin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Mineola High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mount Vernon, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
