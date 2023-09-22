Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Haskell County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Haskell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Haskell High School at Windthorst High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Windthorst, TX

Windthorst, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rule High School at Aspermont High School