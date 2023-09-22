High school football action in Hill County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Hillsboro High School at Robinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Robinson, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Abbott High School at Avalon High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Avalon, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bynum High School at Gholson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Waco, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

