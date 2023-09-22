Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hunt County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hunt County, Texas has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hunt County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Princeton High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Greenville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lone Oak High School at Carlisle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Henderson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
