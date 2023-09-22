Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Liberty County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Liberty County, Texas this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Liberty County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Dayton High School at Santa Fe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Santa Fe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
