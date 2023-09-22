If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Lipscomb County, Texas this week, we've got you covered here.

    • Lipscomb County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Booker High School at Follett High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Follett, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

