Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Orange County, Texas this week? We have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Orange County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Orangefield High School at Buna High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Buna, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silsbee High School at West Orange-Stark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.