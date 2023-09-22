In Potter County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Dallas County
  • Denton County
  • Lubbock County
  • Hays County
  • Ellis County
  • Travis County
  • Kendall County
  • Austin County
  • Brazoria County
  • Randall County

    • Potter County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Highland Park High School - Amarillo at Dimmitt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Dimmitt, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.