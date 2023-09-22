On Friday, September 22 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (84-68) host the Seattle Mariners (84-68) at Globe Life Field in the series opener. Dane Dunning will get the ball for the Rangers, while Bryce Miller will take the mound for the Mariners.

The Rangers are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mariners (+105). A 9.5-run total has been set for the game.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (10-6, 3.84 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (8-5, 3.88 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Mariners Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 101 times this season and won 59, or 58.4%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 51-35 record (winning 59.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 3-3 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Mariners have been victorious in 20, or 47.6%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd Win AL West +350 - 3rd

