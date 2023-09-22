If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Wilbarger County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

    • Wilbarger County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Burkburnett High School at Vernon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Vernon, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Newcastle High School at Northside High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Vernon, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

