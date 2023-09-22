There is high school football competition in Wise County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

    • Wise County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Alvord High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Alvord, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brock High School at Boyd High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Boyd, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Decatur High School at Alvarado High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Alvarado, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bridgeport High School at Aubrey High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Aubrey, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

