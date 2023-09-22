There is high school football competition in Wise County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Wise County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Alvord High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Alvord, TX

Alvord, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brock High School at Boyd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Boyd, TX

Boyd, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Alvarado High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Alvarado, TX

Alvarado, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgeport High School at Aubrey High School