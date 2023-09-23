Abilene Christian vs. Central Arkansas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
When the Abilene Christian Wildcats play the Central Arkansas Bears at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection model predicts the Wildcats will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.
Abilene Christian vs. Central Arkansas Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Abilene Christian (-1.5)
|65
|Abilene Christian 33, Central Arkansas 32
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Abilene Christian Betting Info (2023)
- The Wildcats are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.
- The Wildcats have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bears games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wildcats vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Central Arkansas
|38
|26
|70
|2
|22
|38
|Abilene Christian
|32
|18
|25.5
|19
|45
|16
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.