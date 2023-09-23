The Central Arkansas Bears (1-2) face a fellow UAC foe when they visit the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Central Arkansas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best in the FCS by averaging 440.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 41st (311.3 yards allowed per game). Abilene Christian is generating 404.3 total yards per game on offense this season (31st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 413.3 total yards per game (93rd-ranked).

Abilene Christian vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

Abilene Christian vs. Central Arkansas Key Statistics

Abilene Christian Central Arkansas 404.3 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.3 (17th) 413.3 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.3 (46th) 161.7 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.7 (7th) 242.7 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.7 (70th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has compiled 722 yards (240.7 ypg) while completing 56.6% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Jermiah Dobbins is his team's leading rusher with 39 carries for 231 yards, or 77 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Jay'Veon Sunday has run for 104 yards across 26 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor has collected seven catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 211 (70.3 yards per game). He's been targeted seven times and has one touchdown.

Taelyn Williams has put up a 104-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on four targets.

Jed Castles' six targets have resulted in six receptions for 81 yards.

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain has thrown for 533 yards (177.7 ypg) to lead Central Arkansas, completing 68.4% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Shunderrick Powell has 376 rushing yards on 33 carries with four touchdowns.

Kylin James has 91 receiving yards (30.3 per game) on seven catches with one touchdown, while also piling up 44 rush yards per game and two touchdowns on the ground.

Jarrod Barnes' leads his squad with 143 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 receptions (out of 15 targets).

Myles Butler has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 142 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

