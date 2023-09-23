Big 12 opponents match up when the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) and the Baylor Bears (1-2) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

Texas is compiling 34 points per game on offense, which ranks them 47th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 26th, giving up 14.7 points per contest. In terms of total yards, Baylor ranks 51st in the FBS (418 total yards per game) and 58th defensively (333.7 total yards allowed per game).

Read on below for all the details on how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Baylor vs. Texas Key Statistics

Baylor Texas 418 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.3 (68th) 333.7 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.3 (20th) 166.3 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.3 (76th) 251.7 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 260 (47th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (3rd) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson has 444 passing yards, or 148 per game, so far this season. He has completed 45.2% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with three interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 15.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Richardson, has carried the ball 30 times for 156 yards (52 per game).

Richard Reese has run for 117 yards across 26 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has totaled 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 168 (56 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times.

Hal Presley has caught eight passes and compiled 155 receiving yards (51.7 per game).

Drake Dabney's 13 targets have resulted in eight grabs for 139 yards and three touchdowns.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has racked up 740 yards (246.7 ypg) on 54-of-89 passing with eight touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 47 times for 273 yards (91 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught three passes for 46 yards and one touchdown.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 16 times for 69 yards (23 per game).

Xavier Worthy's leads his squad with 221 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 catches (out of 26 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has reeled in seven passes while averaging 52.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Adonai Mitchell has compiled nine catches for 134 yards, an average of 44.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or Baylor gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.