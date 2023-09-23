The SE Louisiana Lions (0-3) square off against a fellow Southland foe when they visit the Houston Christian Huskies (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Strawberry Stadium.

SE Louisiana has the 86th-ranked scoring offense this year (17.7 points per game), and has been less effective on defense, ranking 17th-worst with 41 points allowed per game. Houston Christian ranks 97th with 286 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 73rd with 380 total yards surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

For more specifics of this contest, keep reading.

Houston Christian vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Houston Christian vs. SE Louisiana Key Statistics

Houston Christian SE Louisiana 286 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.3 (74th) 380 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 521.3 (126th) 110.7 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99 (96th) 175.3 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.3 (56th) 3 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (108th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has racked up 494 yards (164.7 per game) while completing 55.6% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Champ Dozier's team-high 221 rushing yards have come on 39 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 67 receiving yards (22.3 per game) on four catches.

RJ Smith has racked up 11 carries and totaled 52 yards.

Karl Reynolds leads his squad with 181 receiving yards on 10 catches with three touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has collected 78 receiving yards (26 yards per game) and one touchdown on four receptions.

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zachary Clement has racked up 387 yards (129 ypg) on 33-of-52 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 44 rushing yards (14.7 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Harlan Dixon has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 141 yards (47 per game) with one score. He has also caught 11 passes for 105 yards.

Derrick Graham Jr. has collected 56 yards on 13 carries.

Darius Lewis' leads his squad with 181 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 receptions (out of 17 targets).

Da'Shun Hugley has racked up two grabs for 83 yards, an average of 27.7 yards per game.

