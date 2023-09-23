Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Iowa State Cyclones (1-2) will play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 36.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State matchup.
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-3.5)
|36.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-3.5)
|36.5
|-178
|+146
Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Iowa State has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma State has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
Iowa State & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds
|Iowa State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|Oklahoma State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
