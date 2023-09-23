Rangers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Saturday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (85-68) versus the Seattle Mariners (84-69) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 23.
The Rangers will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (9-11, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.77 ERA).
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Rangers have won 60 out of the 102 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas is 52-35 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 849.
- The Rangers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Guardians
|L 9-2
|Cody Bradford vs Gavin Williams
|September 18
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Kutter Crawford
|September 19
|Red Sox
|W 6-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
|September 20
|Red Sox
|W 15-5
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|September 22
|Mariners
|W 8-5
|Dane Dunning vs Bryce Miller
|September 23
|Mariners
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 24
|Mariners
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 25
|@ Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 26
|@ Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
|September 27
|@ Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Griffin Canning
|September 28
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
