Evan Carter brings a two-game homer streak into the Texas Rangers' (85-68) game against the Seattle Mariners (84-69) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will call on Jordan Montgomery (9-11) against the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (13-6).

Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (9-11, 3.38 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (13-6, 3.77 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (9-11) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 31st start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with an ERA of 3.38, a 3.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.201.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 30 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (13-6) takes the mound first for the Mariners in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 179 2/3 innings pitched, with 182 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 26-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.

Gilbert is trying to pick up his 18th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Gilbert will look to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 30 outings this season.

The 26-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 26th, 1.078 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.

Logan Gilbert vs. Rangers

He will take the hill against a Rangers team that is batting .266 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .456 (third in the league) with 217 total home runs (sixth in MLB play).

In 6 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Rangers this season, Gilbert has a 2.7 ERA and a 0.6 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .136.

