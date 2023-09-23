Rice vs. South Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
In a clash of AAC teams, the Rice Owls (2-1) will face off against the South Florida Bulls (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Rice favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the outing.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. South Florida matchup in this article.
Rice vs. South Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Rice vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rice Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rice (-2.5)
|58.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Rice (-2.5)
|58.5
|-140
|+116
Week 4 Odds
Rice vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- Rice has covered in each of its two games with a spread this season.
- South Florida has covered once in two matchups with a spread this year.
- The Bulls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
