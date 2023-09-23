SMU vs. TCU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) and SMU Mustangs (2-1) meet with the Iron Skillet at stake on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 6.5 points. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. SMU matchup.
SMU vs. TCU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
SMU vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|SMU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-6.5)
|63.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|TCU (-6.5)
|63.5
|-255
|+205
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
SMU vs. TCU Betting Trends
- SMU has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Mustangs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- TCU has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Horned Frogs have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
SMU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.