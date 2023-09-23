The SMU Mustangs (2-1) visit the TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

TCU sports the 57th-ranked defense this year (21.3 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 25th-best with 39.7 points per game. SMU ranks 26th in the FBS with 39.3 points per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 23rd-best by surrendering just 14 points per game.

TCU vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. SMU Key Statistics

TCU SMU 515.7 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463.3 (39th) 364.7 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.3 (12th) 213.7 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.7 (59th) 302 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.7 (25th) 6 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (32nd) 5 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (123rd)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 856 yards, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 146 yards (48.7 ypg) on 23 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has racked up 357 yards on 56 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in 13 catches for 147 yards (49 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Warren Thompson has caught 10 passes for 143 yards (47.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jared Wiley has been the target of 13 passes and racked up 10 grabs for 92 yards, an average of 30.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has put up 798 passing yards, or 266 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.7% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with two interceptions.

LJ Johnson Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 27 carries for 153 yards, or 51 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Jaylan Knighton has compiled 140 yards on 32 carries.

Jake Bailey has racked up 136 receiving yards on 13 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Jordan Hudson has collected 109 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on five receptions.

Roderick Daniels Jr. has racked up 105 reciving yards (35 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

