The Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) host an SEC showdown against the Auburn Tigers (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M sports the 50th-ranked defense this season (20.3 points allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 12th-best with 44 points per game. Auburn ranks 26th in the FBS with 39.3 points per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 18th-best by allowing only 12.3 points per game.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on ESPN.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Texas A&M Auburn 467 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428 (56th) 298.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264 (13th) 129.7 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.7 (18th) 337.3 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.3 (89th) 3 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (115th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (10th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has thrown for 909 yards (303 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 70.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 69 rushing yards on 11 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has 149 rushing yards on 34 carries with two touchdowns. He's also added seven catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game).

Rueben Owens has carried the ball 20 times for 83 yards (27.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Evan Stewart's leads his squad with 257 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 receptions (out of 27 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 13 passes while averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Jahdae Walker has compiled eight grabs for 141 yards, an average of 47 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has been a dual threat for Auburn this season. He has 517 passing yards (172.3 per game) while completing 68.3% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 140 yards (46.7 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Damari Alston has piled up 24 carries and totaled 119 yards with one touchdown.

Jay Fair has collected 14 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 174 (58 yards per game). He's been targeted 19 times and has two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has eight receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 96 yards (32 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Shane Hooks has racked up 88 reciving yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

