Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 23, when the Texas Longhorns and Baylor Bears square off at 7:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Longhorns. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Texas vs. Baylor Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Baylor (+16.5) Over (48.5) Texas 31, Baylor 20

Week 4 Big 12 Predictions

Texas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 87.5%.

The Longhorns have one win against the spread this year.

Texas has not covered the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

One of the Longhorns' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The average total for Texas games this season has been 53.5, five points higher than the total for this game.

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Bears.

The Bears have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

In Bears two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average total in Baylor games this season is 3.8 more points than the point total of 48.5 for this outing.

Longhorns vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 34 14.7 34 10 34 24 Baylor 24.7 23 24.7 23 -- --

