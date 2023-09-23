Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Texas
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies square off in one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in Texas.
College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week
SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: TCU (-7)
Auburn Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas A&M (-8.5)
Texas Southern Tigers at Grambling Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas Tech (-5.5)
UTSA Roadrunners at No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-23.5)
Rice Owls at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Rice (-2.5)
Houston Christian Huskies at SE Louisiana Lions
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Strawberry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas State Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas State (-17.5)
Abilene Christian Wildcats at Central Arkansas Bears
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Austin Peay Governors at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Southwest Baptist Bearcats at Tarleton State Texans
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North American Stallions at Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Prairie View A&M Panthers at Alcorn State Braves
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium
- TV Channel: Braves All-Access
No. 3 Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-16.5)
UNLV Rebels at UTEP Miners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: UNLV (-1.5)
