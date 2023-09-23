The Grambling Tigers are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Texas Southern Tigers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Grambling (-5.2) 68.5 Grambling 37, Texas Southern 32

Week 4 SWAC Predictions

Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Texas Southern Tigers compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread last year.

In Texas Southern Tigers games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Grambling Tigers covered five times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Grambling Tigers games hit the over four out of 11 times last season.

Tigers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Grambling 33 43 58 22 10 72 Texas Southern 14.7 55.7 34 37 5 65

