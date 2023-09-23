The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Red Raiders favored to win by 6 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Morgantown, West Virginia
  • Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline
BetMGM Texas Tech (-6) 55.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas Tech (-6.5) 54.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

  • Texas Tech is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
  • The Red Raiders have not covered the spread when favored by 6 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • West Virginia has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Mountaineers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

