Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Red Raiders favored to win by 6 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. West Virginia matchup.
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-6)
|55.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-6.5)
|54.5
|-250
|+202
Week 4 Odds
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- Texas Tech is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
- The Red Raiders have not covered the spread when favored by 6 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- West Virginia has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
