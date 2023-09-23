The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) face a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the Baylor Bears (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

Texas ranks 55th in total offense this year (409.3 yards per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 409.3 yards allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Baylor ranks 51st in the FBS (418 total yards per game) and 58th on defense (333.7 total yards allowed per contest).

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on ABC, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Texas vs. Baylor Key Statistics

Texas Baylor 409.3 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418 (65th) 276.3 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.7 (58th) 149.3 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.3 (63rd) 260 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.7 (56th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 740 yards (246.7 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 60.7% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 47 times for 273 yards (91 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught three passes for 46 yards and one touchdown.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 16 times for 69 yards (23 per game).

Xavier Worthy's team-high 221 yards as a receiver have come on 16 catches (out of 26 targets) with two touchdowns.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has hauled in seven receptions totaling 158 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Adonai Mitchell has been the target of 15 passes and compiled nine receptions for 134 yards, an average of 44.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson leads Baylor with 444 yards on 28-of-62 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Dominic Richardson has run for 156 yards on 30 carries so far this year.

Richard Reese has racked up 117 yards (on 26 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. paces his squad with 168 receiving yards on 10 catches.

Hal Presley has eight receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 155 yards (51.7 yards per game) this year.

Drake Dabney's 13 targets have resulted in eight catches for 139 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or Baylor gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.